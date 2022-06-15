The Israel Teachers Union on Wednesday will hold a two-hour strike, causing school to begin two hours late in southern Israel.

Affected by the strike are preschools, elementary schools, and middle schools in Israel's Southern District, which will start their school day at 10:00a.m.

Special education institutions will begin as usual.

The strike follows similar strikes in central Israel, Jerusalem, and northern Israel.

ITU Secretary-General Yaffa Ben David said earlier this week, "I invite [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) to come down from their ivory tower, take responsibility, and come to the next negotiations meeting, in order to see with their own eyes that the Finance Ministry representatives are not coming with concrete proposals, and are simply killing time, while the education system is collapsing and thousands of teachers and preschool teachers are forced to leave their workplaces to find other sources of income."

"It's time that Lapid and Bennett show leadership, speak up, and show that they care about education employees, students, and parents."