Energy Minister Karine Elharrar will meet on Wednesday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and other senior officials to discuss the sale of gas to Europe, Kan 11 News reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, Elharrar will meet, among others, with Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Natural Resources, Tarek El Molla as well as EU Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson, in preparation for signing a memorandum of understanding on natural gas exports from Israel and Egypt to EU countries.

The Ministry of Energy has in recent weeks been in discussions with EU officials regarding the sale of Israeli gas to Europe, which will be transferred through a pipeline that already exists to Egypt, where the gas will turn into liquid and can be transferred to Europe.

In the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the European Union is interested in reducing its dependence on Russian gas and is therefore turning to a number of countries, including Israel, to sign gas export deals.