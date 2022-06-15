Yesh Atid MK: Time for Netanyahu to leave politics

MK Ram Ben-Barak (Yesh Atid) on Tuesday criticized the statement of Deputy Economy Minister Yair Golan (Meretz), who called opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu a "malignant disease."

"I do not think it is right to use the word 'cancer' towards people because we treat cancer using various methods and I would not want anyone to think that, God forbid, something like that should be done," Ben Barak told Radio 103FM.

At the same time, he added, "I think Netanyahu caused great damage both to Israeli society and also in dealing with the Iranian nuclear program, and I think the time has come for him to go away, to leave the political stage, because right now he is only doing damage. There is nothing that he is doing that is positive."

On the situation of the coalition, Ben-Barak said, "I hope people will get a hold of themselves and understand what the alternative is. The alternative is very bad, it is true that some things are uncomfortable, I am also uncomfortable because of some of the things the government is doing, but this is the best thing and this government has proven itself. We have done a lot of positive things this past year and we are running this country. Things are flourishing everywhere. We have done a lot of things in many areas and we need to keep going."