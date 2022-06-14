Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas said on Tuesday that the PA leadership will have no choice but to take legal action in order to protect the interests of the Palestinians and put an end to the "crimes of the occupation."

At a press conference in Nicosia alongside the President of Cyprus, Abbas accused the Israeli government of suspending the implementation of the agreements signed with it, of resisting and destroying the possibility of a two-state solution through, among other things, land annexation and "terrorism by settlers".

"The current situation cannot be silenced or tolerated in the absence of a political horizon and international protection for the Palestinian people," said the PA chairman.

Abbas noted that "the Palestinians are ready to join any peace initiative based on international legitimacy that will bring peace, security and stability to the entire region and bring an end to the Israeli occupation of the State of Palestine and its capital, East Jerusalem."