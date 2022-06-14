The Istanbul police are engaged in an unprecedented operation to protect Israeli citizens staying in the Turkish capital, securing the locations where the Israelis are and cooperating with the Mossad to track down the Iranian terrorist squads, Channel 12 News reported.

At least 1,000 Israelis in Turkey reportedly received warning calls. In one case it is very possible that the call prevented a kidnapping.

An Israeli citizen has said that he narrowly escaped an attempt to kidnap him. According to him, the kidnappers made contact with him and there was a physical confrontation before he was able to escape.

Israeli intelligence officials believe that there remain Iranian squads in Turkey which seek to harm Israelis and have not yet been captured.

The defense establishment has repeatedly called on Israelis not to go to Turkey and urges Israelis traveling in the country to return from it as soon as possible.

It was also reported that a special task force was established by the Mossad, the Shin Bet and the National Security Council, which works 24/7 to analyze intelligence and issue advice and warnings to Israelis in real time.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Iranian plot to harm Israelis in Turkey Tuesday evening.

"These days, we are witnessing attempts to harm Israelis in various places abroad. Israel's security forces are doing everything to thwart such attacks, and to neutralize those who dispatch the terrorists in advance, and those who dispatch the dispatchers," Bennett said.

He added, "We will not hesitate to use the power of the State of Israel anywhere in the world, for the protection of our citizens."