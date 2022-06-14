Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addressed the Iranian plot to attack Israeli citizens in Turkey for the first time during a memorial to the fallen of the First Lebanon War Tuesday evening.

"These days, we are witnessing attempts to harm Israelis in various places abroad. Israel's security forces are doing everything to thwart such attacks, and to neutralize those who dispatch the terrorists in advance, and those who dispatch the dispatchers," Bennett said.

He added, "We will not hesitate to use the power of the State of Israel anywhere in the world, for the protection of our citizens."

"After 74 years, there are still neighbors who have not come to terms with our existence. This is exactly the reason, even today, that we are in Lebanon, Samaria, and everywhere else - near and far, visible or hidden, there is no substitute for standing strong on our security, on our own.

Bennett also spoke about the importance of the unity of the people. "Because we have no other land, the job of all of us is to make sure the land does not burn and to put out the fires."