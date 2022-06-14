MK Ahmad Tibi said Tuesday night that his Joint Arab List party will support the law which would prevent anyone charged with criminal offenses from serving as prime minister.

"The Joint List will support a law barring someone under indictment from serving as prime minister. I say to the coalition: You have six votes in favor," Tibi said in an interview with Sivan Rahav Meir on Channel 12 News.

Earlier, Israel National News reported that Foreign Minister Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) and Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) have requested that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett remove his veto of the anti-Netanyahu bill, and allow them to attempt to pass it.

The bill would prevent anyone charged with criminal offenses from serving as prime minister.

A senior coalition official told Israel National News that the bill could pass within a week, and that thanks to the Joint Arab List, there is a majority in the Knesset which supports it, even if Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) vetoes it.

According to the report, Lapid, Sa'ar, and Yisrael Beytenu's MK Eli Avidar want the bill to pass as a government bill, so that it will be brought for its first and second Knesset readings next Monday.

After the bill passes, it will be sent to the Knesset Committee for the rest of its legislative process, after the Committee's chairman, MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) is removed from his position.

Three weeks ago, Lapid promised Avidar that the bill would pass at the first opportunity.

Previously, Bennett and other Yamina MKs had vetoed the bill due to fears that passing it would bring tens of thousands of Israelis to the streets in protest, causing chaos. On Tuesday, the official told Israel National News that tens of thousands of supporters would also stream into the streets.