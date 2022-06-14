Meretz MK Yair Golan has come under fire for calling Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu a "malignant disease" in a radio interview Tuesday.

"Even I, with my short history in politics, know that this has not always been the case. The level of incitement, hatred and delegitimization that the right, led by Netanyahu, does to anyone who does not agree with them - is simply unbearable. And it only gets worse by the day. We need to redeem Israel from the malignant disease called Benjamin Netanyahu," Golan told Radio 90 FM.

When asked to explain, he commented: "I do not mince my words on the subject. It seems to me that my political opponents do not spare us a degree of any kind and I think I expressed myself gently. I think I am a much more nationalist factor than Ben-Gvir and Netanyahu. I think my vision for Israel is more Zionist, democratic, and more nationalist than anyone else."

The Likud reacted with outrage and responded: "These serious words of incitement deserve all condemnation, from all corners of the political spectrum. Golan disgraced the memory of the Holocaust on the eve of Holocaust Remembrance Day, when he compared the State of Israel to the Nazi regime. He is the last person who should preach morality to the Likud and its leader."

"We demand that Bennett and Lapid clearly condemn Golan's wild incitement," the Likud said.