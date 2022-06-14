Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Tuesday with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. The two first met in private and later an extended meeting was held between the parties in the presence of the Energy Minister Karine Elharrar.

At the meeting, the leaders discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between Israel and Italy, the consequences of the war in Ukraine and how to deal with the global food crisis.

They also discussed possible collaborations in the field of energy, especially in light of the potential for exporting natural gas to Europe through Egypt.

Prime Minister Bennett said to his guest: "It has been a privilege for myself and for you, my friend, to lead our two new-old nations to new achievements: we have both reached the post of prime minister in an unconventional manner, leading unique governments the likes of which were not seen before, neither in Israel nor in Italy. We have both helped our countries return to economic stability and we are both determined to act proactively and pragmatically, for the benefit of the prosperity and security of our peoples."

"I am pleased to announce that the Prime Minister of Italy and I have agreed to hold a governmental meeting in Israel soon, after almost a decade of this not taking place. I think this is a very important step.

"One of the main issues we talked about, and we'll talk about later today, is the issue of energy. Europe needs energy right now and in Israel we have natural gas in our economic waters. This is good news for Israel, Italy and Europe. We talked about the cooperation needed to bring Israel's natural gas to Europe as well. I also look forward to the day when Lebanon will decide that it is willing to take advantage of the natural gas in its economic waters. It is a pity that the leadership in Lebanon, instead of producing the gas for the benefit of its citizens, is engaged in fighting internal and external disputes.

“I suggest the Lebanese government take the opportunity to improve the Lebanese economy and build a better future for the Lebanese people,” Bennett said.