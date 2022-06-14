A 43-year-old resident of the Arab town of Deir al-Asad in Israel's Upper Galilee was shot to death as he sat in his vehicle in the northern town of Kafr al-Bi'na on Monday night, Maariv reported.

Medical staff arriving at the scene were forced to declare the victim's death, since he had no signs of life.

A second person suffered light injuries and was treated by medics at the scene.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics Michael Yohanov and Mokhi Aladin Ali said, "The victim was unconscious and suffered a penetrative wound to his body. We performed medical examinations but his injury was critical and we had no choice other than to declare his death."

Israel Police forces arriving at the scene set up roadblocks and began searching for suspects.

It is suspected that the shooting is connected to an ongoing interfamily feud, Maariv added.