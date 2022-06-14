Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White) on Monday afternoon said that in his opinion, it is important that the Draft Law pass.

In an interview with Kikar Hashabbat, Gantz said, "We need to advance it as quickly as possible - there are more than a few challenge on the way. I think that the Draft Law is worthy of passing. It is a step which allows us to fulfill the law, and it is very important to act to advance the service reform in the State of Israel."

"I believe that all parts of Israeli society, Jews and Arabs, religious and secular, need to find a way to serve Israeli society," he added.

Gantz admitted that, "Torah learning is very important," but emphasized that, "Alongside it, it is also important to serve the State of Israel, in military or community service. We are building many programs."

"We are dealing with this issue through the Defense Ministry management. We are meeting with a lot of haredi bodies, not necessarily political bodies."

Praising the haredi community, Gantz noted, "Haredi society is a very 'enlisted' society. If we look just at the amount of people who work in organizations focused on acts of kindness, it's an amazing thing. It's almost nonexistent in any other place in the world. Let's stop the fight."