Overnight, IDF, ISA and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the towns of Hamza, Nazlet Isa, Dura, Surif and Tuqu', and in the city of Bethlehem.

Israel security forces also operated in the city of Ramallah and town of Al-Bireh to apprehend two terror suspects.

In addition, IDF soldiers also operated in the town of Rumana and Far'un to apprehend five terrorist suspects. The soldiers located and confiscated a hunting rifle, an M-16 rifle, ammunition and weapons components.

In addition, during the security forces' activity in the city of Hebron, the soldiers located and confiscated a handgun.

Israeli security forces also conducted counterterrorism activities in the city of Shechem (Nablus), and apprehended two terrorist suspects. The soldiers were targeted with direct fire, and gunshots were heard in the area. The soldiers responded with live fire.

A total of twelve individuals suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were apprehended overnight. No IDF injuries were reported.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred to the security forces for further processing.