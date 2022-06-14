Poll: The Israeli public has adopted Smotrich's position

A poll conducted by the Midgam Institute and published on Channel 12 News on Monday shows that 56% of the Israeli public opposes a partnership with the Arab parties in a future coalition, in line with the opinion of MK Bezalel Smotrich.

A little over a year ago, the chairman of the Religious Zionism Party said that relying on the Ra’am party would be a red line, and explained his position in lengthy posts on social media.

Smotrich insisted that, in the State of Israel, there is no possibility to neglect the national issues that are on the agenda of the Knesset, and warned that a reality in which the future of the state is in the hands of the anti-Zionist Ra’am party is a huge threat to the State of Israel.

Smotrich researched and studied the conduct of the Islamic Movement and expressed a firm stance against the formation of a government that relies on Ra’am. Smotrich detailed the consequences of such a reality, including the radicalization of Israeli Arabs, and today, a year later, it can be seen that each of his warnings was accurate.

The data published in Monday’s poll that 56% of the Israeli public and close to 80% among those who voted for parties that are currently in the opposition aligned themselves with Smotrich's position.

Smotrich’s opinion is also backed by the number of seats his party has been winning in recent polls. The Religious Zionism Party climbs to 9 seats in a poll published on Monday.