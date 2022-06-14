The chairman of the Yamina Knesset faction, MK Nir Orbach, has launched negotiations on establishing an alternative government in the current Knesset, and is holding talks with haredi Knesset members and the Likud.

Orbach told his associates that even if MKs Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) and Mazen Ghanaim (Ra’am) resign from the Knesset, there is no future for a government that relies on the Joint List and therefore he is at peace with the step he took when he froze his membership in the coalition.

At the same time, if the government brings the Judea and Samaria regulations to a vote again, Orbach intends to be present in the plenum and vote in favor.

There are those in the coalition who understand that the end is near, and are considering removing Orbach from the chairmanship of the Knesset House Committee and passing a proposed law that would prevent a person who has been indicted from forming a government.

The removal of Orbach from the post of chairman of the House Committee is necessary from the point of view of the coalition in order to ensure that Orbach does not work to ensure the law doesn’t pass.

The one person who has been pushing for the passage of the law is MK Eli Avidar, who said in a conversation with activists on Monday evening, "I have been saying for months that Yamina is a bunch of spineless opportunists, pursuers of power who keep Netanyahu in political life as a guarantee for their political future. Enough of them being treated with kid gloves - they do not care about the people of Israel."

Earlier on Monday, before freezing his membership in the coalition, Orbach met with Prime Minister Bennett for the fourth time in recent days, and the conversation devolved into shouting, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Orbach accused Bennett of seeking to rely on the Joint List and made it clear that this situation was not acceptable to him in any way. At one point the conversation escalated into shouts, and Orbach angrily stormed out.

Bennett's chief of staff, Eden Bizman, was sent to "chase" Orbach and bring him back to the meeting, which continued.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Orbach made it clear to his associates that he did not rule out the possibility of voting for the dissolution of the Knesset in the near future and that the story with this coalition was over, as far as he is concerned.

People close to Orbach said that he has "crossed the point of no return. He will never return to the coalition."