A biologically female soldier from the Gaza Division who identifies as a trans man asked to be addressed and treated as a male, and the military acquiesced, going as far as to place her in the men's barracks.

About two weeks ago, the soldier was given a room where she could sleep alone, as well as a toilet and shower that for one hour a day are to be used only by her, but inside the men's background.

Religious soldiers began to feel uncomfortable due to the female soldier walking next to them in the barracks and turned to the rabbi of the Gaza Division. The military rabbi explained that the orders oblige the army to accept and respect the trans soldier's wishes.

The soldiers also appealed to the yeshiva where they studied and to the Hesder Yeshiva Association to contact senior IDF officials so that a satisfactory solution will be found. In the meantime, the soldiers refuse to sleep in the same compound as the trans soldier.

"One of my friends was walking around in his underwear underwear inside the barracks and suddenly ran into her," a soldier in the battalion said in a conversation with his family members. "Embarrassing and disturbing situations have arisen. The rabbi says he is doing what he can, 'there are orders and we'll do is what can be done.'"

"I tried to talk to the rabbis from the yeshiva," the soldier. They're trying to fix things from the outside, but not everything is successful, it may be that they are still trying to take care of these matters from the outside but at the moment there is not too much change. There are other guys who are bothered by it and I hope the army finds a solution."