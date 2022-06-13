A poll published by Channel 12 News Monday evening finds that if elections were held today, the Netanyahu bloc would would 60 seats, one short of the majority needed to form a coalition.

The Likud would be the largest party with 36 seats, while Yesh Atid would finish a distant second with twenty seats. The Religious Zionist party would place third with nine seats.

Shas would receive eight seats and United Torah Judaism seven. The Labor party would receive six seats.

The Yamina, Ra'am, Joint Arab List, and Yisrael Beyteinu parties would receive five seats each. Meretz would receive four seats and the New Hope party would not pass the electoral threshold.

The poll found that a large majority of Israelis oppose the participation of Arab parties in future governments. However, for the first time, a majority of Arab citizens support the participation of Arab parties in a governing coalition.