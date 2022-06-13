Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach, who froze his membership in the coalition today, met this morning with Prime Minister Bennett for the fourth time in recent days, and the conversation devolved into shouting, Kan 11 News reported.

According to the report, Orbach accused Bennett of seeking to rely on the Joint List and made it clear that this situation was not acceptable to him in any way. At one point the conversation escalated into shouts, Orbach angrily stormed out of the meeting with the prime minister.

Bennett's chief of staff, Eden Bizman, was sent to "chase" Orbach and bring him back to the meeting, which continued.

At the end of the meeting, Orbach made it clear to his associates that he did not rule out the possibility of voting for the dissolution of the Knesset in the near future and that for him the story with this coalition was over.

People close to Orbach said that he has "crossed the point of no return. He will never return to the coalition."