A former British soldier who had been fighting with the Ukrainian military has died in the conflict.

Jordan Gatley left his job with the UK military in March and travelled to Ukraine to fight against Russia. He was called a “hero” by his father in a social media post.

According to BBC News, he was killed during the fighting over the eastern Ukrainian city of Severodonetsk.

He had previously been a rifleman with the third battalion of The Rifles in Edinburgh.

The British Foreign Office released a statement that it is "supporting the family of a British man who has died in Ukraine.”

On Facebook, Gatley’s father released a tribute to his son, explaining that he had been training local forces and that he was killed by gunfire on the front line while helping to defend the city.

His father added that his son had only travelled to Ukraine to offer his help after “careful consideration.”

The family received “several messages from his team out there telling us of his wealth of knowledge, his skills as a soldier and his love of his job,” his father wrote.

"His team say they all loved him, as did we, and he made a massive difference to many people's lives, not only soldiering, but also by training the Ukrainian forces," the post said. "Jordan and his team were so proud of the work they were doing and he often told me that the missions they were going on were dangerous, but necessary.”

The tribute continued: "He loved his job and we are so proud of him... He truly was a hero and will forever be in our hearts."

Zelensky advisor Mykhailo Podolyak called Gatley a “true hero” in a Twitter post.

"We will always remember his contribution to the protection of Ukraine and the free world," Podolyak tweeted.