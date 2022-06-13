Schools in Israel's Northern District will start two hours late on Tuesday morning, due to a teachers' strike.

The strike will affect preschools, elementary schools, and middle schools, and will see the school day beginning at 10:00a.m.

Special education institutions will not be affected.

The strike is due to the Israel Teachers Union (ITU) protesting the Finance Ministry's failure to progress in salary negotiations for education employees. The proposed agreement aims to prevent teachers from leaving the profession and prevent the educational system from collapsing.

Israel Teachers Union Secretary-General Yaffa Ben David said, "I invite [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett and [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid) to come down from their ivory tower, take responsibility, and come to the next negotiations meeting, in order to see with their own eyes that the Finance Ministry representatives are not coming with concrete proposals, and are simply killing time, while the education system is collapsing and thousands of teachers and preschool teachers are forced to leave their workplaces to find other sources of income."

"It's time that Lapid and Bennett show leadership, speak up, and show that they care about education employees, students, and parents."