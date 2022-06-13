Arab Israeli Zionist activist Yoseph Haddad participated in a UN Watch press conference in response to the latest United Nations document, the “Pillay Report,” which “turns a blind eye to Palestinian terrorism and embraces the Hamas narrative that Israel is the root cause of all conflict,” according to UN Watch.

“As an Israeli, I am not surprised to be discussing another UN report which excessively bashed my country here in the UN in Geneva. In fact, it’s more of the same old same old,” Haddad said. “But you know what? As an Arab, I’m absolutely fed up. I’m fed up because this obsession with Israel actually prevent resources and attention from being put up in the right places. Both inside Israel as we work to bridge gaps between Israeli Arabs and Israeli Jews and internationally.”

Haddad continued: “Let me clarify for the commission of inquiry that I am Arab Israeli with equal rights under the law in the State of Israel. We do not need the UN or the EU or any other body to come to tell us how to run our country, and such reports only inflame tensions in the region and embolden extremists who damage the unity between Arabs and Jews in Israel, while China puts Muslims in concentration camps, Afghanistan is run by the Taliban, which is cracking down on women’s rights. Iran is the largest sponsor of global terrorism and Russian troops commit war crimes and sexual assault, including against children. The UN Human Rights Council is paying for this commission of inquiry to spread lies about Israel and minimize responsibility on the Palestinian side.”

"Reading through these 18 pages of drivel, it isn’t a thorough investigation of the facts on both sides, but rather a poorly researched report filled with sloppy, false information,” Haddad added.

He called on the UN to put pressure on the Palestinian Authority and Hamas.

“Where the UN should be putting pressure on the Palestinian Authority and the terrorist organization Hamas to stop violence, they are blaming Israel for defending itself,” he said. “My message to the UN is if you want to see a genuine peace with Israelis and Palestinians, stop fuelling lies and incitement with reports like this. Your interference is hurting far more than helping. You are part of the problem. This peace will be made by Arabs and Jews on the ground, not by your report produced to justify outrageous inflated budgets and lack of results to show for it.”