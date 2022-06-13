The body which was found in northern Israel Sunday has been identified as the remains of Sapir Nahum, police confirmed Monday afternoon, signaling a tragic end to the 12-day search for the woman after she went missing. The body was found in the Bedouin village of Ibtin.

Nahum, 24, from Acre, left behind two children.

The Magistrate's Court in Acre today extended the detention of Wahl Halayla, Sapir Nahum's ex-partner, by eight days. He is suspected of murder and kidnapping was aggravated against him earlier.

Another suspect, Halayla's brother, was arrested on suspicion of involvement in the act and his detention was extended by six days.

MK Ofer Kasif responded: "I am shocked to hear about the horrific murder of Sapir Nahum. Another victim in the bloody chain of the epidemic of violence against women. Violence against women is common to men of all peoples, classes and religions. Its use as an excuse for racist incitement is reminiscent of dark days and should not be dropped. The struggle is against chauvinism of all kinds - sexual, gender and nationalist."

Earlier this month, Sapir Nahum, a 24-year-old mother of two and resident of the northern city of Acre (Akko) was reported missing, after security cameras filmed Nahum entering the car of her ex-boyfriend, Wahl Halayla.

Nahum was last seen on June 2nd, while dropping her daughter off at a preschool.

The disappearance was reported after Nahum sued Halayla for child support.

Shortly after Nahum’s disappearance, police arrested the 34-year-old Halayla.

A Tiktok user popular among Israeli Arab viewers, Halayla has gained notoriety for his anti-police and anti-Jewish videos, including a recent video recorded of Halayla bringing a horse and cart into a Jewish neighborhood on the Sabbath while verbally assaulting passersby.

A convicted felon, Halayla served prison sentences for multiple offenses, including armed robbery.