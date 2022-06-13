Yamina faction chairman MK Nir Orbach issued a press release Monday afternoon regarding the coalition crisis and the failure to pass the Judea and Samaria law.

"After a week of meetings with the prime minister and other parties - I have come to the conclusion that the coalition cannot continue to exist in its current form," Orbach said.

"About a year ago, my friends and I believed that it was possible and necessary to get Israel out of the spiral it was in, we formed a coalition based on very clear guidelines, both at the ideological level and at the executive level. Unfortunately, the coalition today does not fulfill its purpose.

"On the one hand, throughout the year we worked on a variety of issues to strengthen and fortify the State of Israel, and on the other hand extremist and anti-Zionist elements such as MK Ghanaim and Zoabi took the coalition in problematic directions, using it as their hostage. At the same time, we have completely failed to lift the spirits of the people and this is the main task of the government, any government.

Orbach added: "It is important to note, as I have said before, that I will not let the government rely on the Joint List. Unfortunately, we are on the verge of a slippery slope that could lead us there."

"I do not think going to the polls is the preferred alternative. Repeated election rounds do not serve the stability required for governance of the country. In the coming week, I will not vote in favor of dissolving the Knesset. I will do my best to form a stable government with a national spirit, as we pledged about a year ago. I informed the Prime Minister this morning that in the current state of affairs - I have no part in the coalition."