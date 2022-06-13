Deer breaks into St Louis bank, struggles to escape

A deer smashed through the front glass of a bank in downtown St. Louis, Missouri on Thursday, skidding on the tile floor while struggling to figure out how to get back outside.

Startled staff at UMB Bank arrived at work to discover the front windows smashed before viewing surveillance footage of the panicking four legged intruder careening around the bank before finally figuring out how to escape.

“CRAZY VIDEO: this is surveillance video from UMB Bank off Market and Broadway. At 5:30 a.m., a deer entered the building, breaking thru glass and struggling to get out of the building. The deer eventually gets out before police arrive,” @KMOV reporter Gabriela Vidal said in a tweet.

Police arrived at the bank at around 5:45 a.m. They immediately notified animal rescue services and while they tried to help the frightened animal leave the building, the deer broke through a second window and ran away.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Conservation told KMOV4 that the deer was probably a yearling who was on its own for the first time.

It is not known whether the deer sustained any injuries during the incident.