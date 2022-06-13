Israeli prosecutors indicted three Israelis, including a IDF soldier, a reserve IDF soldier and a teenager for allegedly divulging classified information, Israel’s military censor cleared for publication Monday afternoon.

The three suspects were arrested three weeks ago, after security officials found that sensitive information was being shared on social media networks.

A joint probe launched by the IDF’s military police, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Police determined that the information was compromised not as a result of spying, but was instead likely leaked.

Multiple soldiers were questioned during the investigation, along with several civilians.

The suspects arrested in connection with the case remain in custody, after both army and civil courts approved the extension of the suspects’ arrest.

While investigators have ruled out the possibility of that the suspects acted as spies, they believe that the suspects worked in conjunction to spread sensitive information via the internet.

Two indictments were filed in the case Monday, including one against the teenage suspect, who allegedly accepted classified material from the two other suspects.

The reserve soldier, who served both during his regular IDF service and as a reservist in the Military Intelligence Directorate, was also indicted Monday. The charges include collecting, possessing, and transferring classified information.