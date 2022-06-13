Likud MK Yuval Steinitz on Monday morning said that Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has no legitimacy to serve in his position, in light of the currently fragile situation.

"There are MKs who are making problems, like MK Michael Biton (Blue and White). This is not a coalition, it's a circuslition," Steinitz told Kol Hai Radio.

"A phenomenon like this, in which every week, the coalition crumbles a bit more, never happened before, and there cannot be a situation in which a party that has six Knesset seats, and today there are maybe two left - they cannot run a country. The Prime Minister is the head of the smallest party in the Knesset, and there is no such thing in any democracy."

Steinitz added: "The government will go home - it will not be able to pass a budget and therefore it is crumbling, because people understand this even within the coalition. This is the reason why we need to send this coalition home as quickly as possible. We need there to be a Netanyahu-led government in this Knesset, a nationalist and quality government within this Knesset - I am for it."

When asked about whether the Likud will replace Netanyahu as party leader, Steinitz said, "I don't want to get into it, but I am speaking with MKs from all the parties. There is a recognition of the need to form a government headed by [MK Benjamin] Netanyahu. There is concern, but with all due respect, the Likud received 30 Knesset seats when Netanyahu was at its head. The claim by [Likud MK Yuli] Edelstein is is unfair and baseless - Netanyahu led us to be the largest party in the Knesset. With this claim there is an agreement to an illogical boycott. The Supreme Court unanimously decided that Netanyahu is fit to serve as Prime Minister - respect that ruling. You are the ones who always call to preserve the courts, and anyways, where is your respect for democracy?"