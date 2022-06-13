A resident of the central Israeli town of Beit Shemesh was arrested after he allegedly made death threats against Finance Minister Avidgor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) and his family.

The suspect, an 18-year-old man from Beit Shemesh, was arrested recently, over social media posts in which he expressed his desire to murder Liberman and Liberman’s family.

“I’m dying to murder you,” the man wrote in one such post, “if I so much as see you, get a knife or an axe ready.”

In another, the suspect wrote: “I will murder you or your family.”

After a criminal complaint was filed, police opened an investigation into the death threats.

Officers located the suspect and took him into custody. The suspect was transferred for questioning at a police station in Beit Shemesh.

On Monday, prosecutors filed an indictment against the suspect for the threats.