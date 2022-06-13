European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will receive an honorary doctorate from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev on Tuesday, at the Marcus Family Campus in Be'er Sheva.

The reception will begin at 09:30.

The University is honoring President von der Leyen for her statesmanship, her contributions to Germany's security and social justice and her efforts on behalf of women and children, her fight against antisemitism and her commitment to enhancing ties with the State of Israel.

Prior to assuming the presidency, President von der Leyen served in a series of senior cabinet minister roles in Germany including Federal Minister of Defence, Federal Minister of Labor and Social Affairs, and Federal Minister for Family Affairs, Senior Citizens, Women and Youth.