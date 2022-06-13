Israel's Health Ministry on Monday reported that 5,817 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed since Sunday.

The new cases bring the total number of active COVID-19 cases nationwide to 28,316. Among those are 385 coronavirus patients who are hospitalized, including 100 whose condition is serious or worse.

As of Monday morning, 24 coronavirus patients were in critical condition, two were on ECMO machines, and 22 were intubated.

Since the start of the pandemic, 10,882 people have died in Israel of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry noted that 26.38% of Sunday's coronavirus tests came back positive. The infection coefficient, which measures how quickly the virus is spreading, reached 1.51.