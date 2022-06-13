Turkish security forces arrested Iranian agents linked with a plot to abduct Israeli tourists.

The arrest of the agents, reportedly members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was revealed a day after it was reported that Turkey and Israel had cooperated to foil attacks on Israelis visiting Turkey.

On Sunday, Kan reported that late last month, Turkish authorities had thwarted attempts by Iranian terrorists to carry out terror attacks against Israelis.

A senior Israeli official told Walla that the Iranian terror cell had plotted to abduct Israelis.

A security official urged all Israeli citizens in Turkey to return home immediately, warning of a "clear and present danger" to Israeli nationals in Turkey.

“All Israelis should leave Turkey and return to Israel,” the official said.

“There is a clear and present danger to the lives of Israelis in Turkey.”

Security officials said in late May that an Iranian terror cell was found to be operating in Turkey, and that more than 100 Israeli citizens in Turkey had been considered as potential targets by the Iranian terror cell.

According to a report by Channel 12, the Israeli nationals were warned that Iranian terrorists were targeting them.

There are currently an estimated 40,000 Israelis in Turkey.