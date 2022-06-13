A couple in their 30s are suspected of physically abusing their two young children, aged approximately two and four.

It is suspected that the toddler suffered physical abuse for an extended amount of time, during which attempts were made to hide the marks on his body by means of makeup products.

The four-year-old was also found to have signs of violence on his body.

Welfare officials in the city of Dimona have removed the two children from their home.

The parent will be brought Monday to the Be'er Sheva Magistrates Court.