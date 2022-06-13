סמוטריץ': לא נשריין מקום לניר אורבך דוברות

MK Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, said on Sunday that he will not be willing to reserve a spot on his party’s slate for MK Nir Orbach, if the latter resigns from the coalition and leads to the dissolution of the government.

"If Nir had a minimal amount of courage, a backbone and some leadership and the ability to make decisions and lead processes, he would have been out of the government a long time ago. Since he has none of those things, then making him any promises will not help," Smotrich said at an event in the Hadar Ganim neighborhood of Petah Tikva.

During the event, which was moderated by journalist Ariel Schnabel, Smotrich discussed the political issues on the agenda and answered questions from the audience.