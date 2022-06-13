US President Joe Biden is expected to arrive in Israel next month, likely on July 14, for his first official visit since taking office.

An official announcement on the trip is due to be published by the White House sometime in the next 24 hours.

Biden is also expected to visit Saudi Arabia during the trip, where he is scheduled to meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and discuss with him, among other things, his country’s relations with Israel.

The President is scheduled to meet with senior Israeli government officials and also to visit and meet with Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas, but it is still unclear whether such a meeting will take place in Ramallah or Bethlehem.

Biden is also interested in visiting an Arab hospital in eastern Jerusalem without Israeli escort, a move that Israel opposes due to the fact that it may be interpreted as an American attempt to establish facts on the ground.