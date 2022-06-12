Two people were killed and four others wounded following a shooting at a nightclub in Gary, Indiana, early Sunday morning.

According to CBS, Gary Police said that around 1:57 a.m., officers were dispatched to Playo's Night Club, in the 1700 block of Rant Street, for reports of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers observed a man, 34, unresponsive near the entryway with gunshot wounds. He was transported to Methodist Hospital Northlake by Gary Medics where he was pronounced dead.

A Merrillville woman, 26, was also found unresponsive inside the nightclub and was also transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four other people were wounded during the shooting. One of the gunshot victims is in critical condition and three others appear to have nonlife-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time. Police are investigating.