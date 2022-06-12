MK Nir Orbach (Yamina) met twicewith Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday, in an effort to reach an agreement on the future of the coalition government and the 24th Knesset.

According to a report by Walla Sunday evening, during the meeting, Orbach suggested that the Knesset move forward with legislation to dissolve itself, while right-wing lawmakers renew efforts to form an alternative government in the current Knesset.

With the current government deprived of its majority since Yamina MK Idit Silman bolted in April, and a Meretz MK and a United Arab List MK hinting at their departure, Orbach offered Prime Minister Bennett a plan to make a last-ditch effort to avoid new elections.

Under Orbach’s plan, he would back a bill to dissolve the Knesset in its preliminary reading only, while negotiations take place among right-wing lawmakers with the aim of forming an alternative government.

Should the bid to form a new government fail, Orbach would back Opposition plans to pass the bill in its subsequent readings, forcing new elections.

Bennett reportedly asked that Orbach hold off on making a decision regarding the plan, expressing hope that the present coalition may be stabilized.

The two are expected to meet again, with Bennett hoping to convince Orbach to remain in the coalition and prevent its immediate collapse.