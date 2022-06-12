IDF to crackdown on infiltrations from Judea and Samaria

Following the rise in the threat of terrorism against Israeli civilians in recent months, the IDF announced Sunday plans to reinforce security along the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

As part of these efforts, a decision has been made to establish an operational task force to prevent infiltrations through the Judea and Samaria security barrier, in the Maccabim area.

The task force’s area of responsibility will be commanded by the Commanding Officer of the Kfir Brigade, COL Sharon Altit. The task force will consist of battalions already deployed in the area.

The IDF will continue to operate to prevent infiltrations into Israeli territory through the Judea and Samaria security barrier.

The task force will begin operating this week under the command of the Commanding Officer of the Judea and Samaria Regional Division, BG Avi Bluth. The brigade leading the task force is expected to be replaced once every few months.

The task force will focus on commanding the forces operating in the area of the Judea and Samaria security barrier and will be composed of officials in the operational and intelligence fields, similar to the additional regional brigades operating in Judea and Samaria.

The mission of the task force is to prevent infiltrations through the Judea and Samaria security barrier, maintain stability in the area and uphold the routine conduct in the area.

Two battalions and ten companies will operate as part of the new task force.