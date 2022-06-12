Former Coalition whip MK Idit Silman (Yamina) is considering running on the Jewish Home ticket in the next election, in a bid to avoid being barred from the next Knesset.

Silman is in talks with Jewish Home chairwoman Hagit Moshe, Israel Hayom reported, and met with Moshe last week to discuss her possible inclusion on the Jewish Home list.

A former member of the Jewish Home, Silman left the party for Yamina in 2020, and was given the eighth slot on the Yamina Knesset slate. After Alon Davidi resigned, Silman received a Knesset seat.

Now, Silman is reportedly eyeing a return to her former party, amid fears Yamina could declare her a renegade MK, after she bolted the Coalition on April 6th.

Should Yamina succeed in having the Knesset declare her a renegade MK, as it did to MK Amichai Chikli, she would be barred from joining any existing faction represented in the Knesset, and prohibited from running in the next election with any faction currently seated in the Knesset.

The sanctions are intended to discourage lawmakers from bolting their parties, given the difficulty of establishing a new faction that can win reelection without an established base of support.

But the Jewish Home, first founded in 2008 and a direct continuation of the Religious Zionist Party, could offer Silman an existing party establishment.

The Jewish Home did not join the merger of the Religious Zionist Party with Otzma Yehudit and Noam, nor did it run with the Yamina faction, leaving it off of the 2021 ballot and out of the Knesset.