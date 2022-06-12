BREAKING: Emergency Appeal From R' Asher Weiss

“I have come with a request from the depths of my heart to our brothers the sons of Israel who are merciful and do kindness: Come to the aid of a special person, a great Torah scholar who teaches Torah.

He is a very modest person and now has to marry off his son but he is unable to pay even the most basic expenses, as he just married off his previous children. The bride is also an orphan and her family is not able to help at all.

It is an enormous mitzvah to help this great and modest Torah scholar, to bring his son under the canopy, and a double mitzvah in helping an orphaned bride to get married. Please have mercy on this dear person and come to his aid urgently. Your merit is multiplied in heaven to be blessed with everything good.

I beg of you.

Asher Weiss”

Rav Asher Weiss’s message hits straight to the heart: A father of twelve children is marrying off his third child in the span of only six months. Although marrying off children is a wonderful blessing, making so many weddings in such a short span of time is financially dangerous, no matter how simple the wedding may be.

According to Rav Asher Weiss, this man is struggling to pay the most basic expenses. Please click here to heed R' Asher Weiss’s urgent request to save a Torah scholar who is about to sink under the dangerous waters of debt. G-d should bless you with R' Asher Weiss’s powerful blessing for your reward to be multiplied in heaven and to be blessed with everything good!

