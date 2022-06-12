As former Brooklyn Assemblyman Dov Hikind said, this hiring is “an embarrassment” and “a disgrace.” With this revelation, it emerges that members of the Progressive Caucus of New York City have shamefully made a choice - to oppose Israel. Their silence is deafening as not one has spoken out against this hiring. Shameful.

Those who are members of both the Progressive and Jewish caucus, among them Eric Dinowitz, the head of the Jewish Caucus, must speak out against this hiring. They have a choice – will they stand with Israel and the Jewish community, or stand with newly appointed Ms. Mayer, who is anti-Israel?

They cannot have it both ways. Dinowitz must resign as head of the Jewish Caucus if he chooses to remain in the Progressive Caucus.

Ms. Mayer co-founded IfnotNow, which in May 2021, endorsed pro-BDS legislation introduced by US Congresswoman Betty McCollum, claiming that “Our tax dollars are complicit in apartheid” for supporting Israel.

In May 2021, following the 2021 Gaza conflict, IfNotNow called for people to recite the Jewish Mourner’s Prayer for individuals killed in the fighting, including Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists.

On her twitter, Ms. Mayer recently tweeted an endorsement of #Nakbaday, and has many years of Anti-Israel activities which have been well documented.

Mayer “has expressed support for violent protesters, trivialized anti-Semitism, demonized the American Israel Political Action Committee (AIPAC) and in 2016, “was one of 17 INN activists who were arrested for holding a “liberation seder" in the lobby of the Manhattan building housing the offices of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).”

IN 2018, Mayer participated in a protest in which activists blocked the doors of United States Senator Chuck Schumer’s New York City office for 90 minutes for standing with Israel, and in 2017 Mayer wrote an article accusing AIPAC of controlling American politicians. She claimed: “The group spends millions of dollars every year making it politically impossible for any elected official to disavow the occupation, creating an atmosphere in Congress that is a far cry from the views of the American people."



The mission of AIPAC is to “strengthen, protect and promote the U.S-Israel relationship in ways that enhance the security of the United States and Israel."



In the article, Mayer also claimed that Israel’s policies in the 'West Bank' and toward Gaza were based on “racial discrimination and authoritarianism." She alleged: “AIPAC has done everything in its power to maintain, strengthen, and perpetuate the occupation, even when it means acting against the whims of the Israeli government itself and getting into bed with anti-Semites and Islamophobes."



On March 6, 2018, Mayer wrote an article where she said that the “progressive wing [of the Democratic Party] will have to fight hard to loosen AIPAC’s grip on the party." Mayer continued: “Progressives of all stripes must demonstrate that the future of the Democratic party lies in policies that push for an end to the occupation…If we succeed, we can truly say goodbye to AIPAC forever."

Ms. Mayer is married to Waleed Shahid, a leader of Justice Democrats, the progressive organization that recruited and helped elect Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, and Jamaal Bowman. They too support many Anti-Israel viewpoints.

To begin with, an Anti-Israel, anti-AIPAC activist has no role as a leader of the New York City Council. It is wrong for her to be paid from taxpayer dollars.

New York City is facing many issues – and while the Progressive Caucus has 34 of the 51 city council members sitting in its caucus, all those who stand against racism and Anti-Semitism must resign from this caucus, or demand Ms. Mayer leave her job.

Even more contradictory, Eric Dinowitz, the head of the Jewish Caucus, is a member of the Progressive Council, a direct conflict given Ms. Mayer’s role. How can he chair the upcoming hearings on Anti-Semitism at CUNY as a member of a council which employs a director who is openly Anti-Israel? Someone who daily speaks against AIPAC and the Jewish State?

Mr. Dinowitz must resign from the Progressive Caucus or demand the firing of Ms. Mayer. So, too, must council members Julie Menin, Lincoln Restler, Lynn Schulman choose between the Jewish Caucus and the Progressive Caucus.

One cannot support Jews and stand against Israel.

To promote radical Anti-Israel views in New York City is simply offensive and inappropriate and says to the Jewish community of New York City, you are not welcome here.

Ms. Mayer is a radical activist. Mr. Eric Dinowitz has a conflict as the leader of the Jewish Caucus who stands with Israel, and a member of the progressive caucus whose leader is a fierce Anti-Israel activist. He has a choice. Stand with Israel or stand with a radical Anti-Israel activist.

Mr. Dinowitz did not return repeated requests for comment for this article. His silence is deafening.

Hank Sheinkopf is CEO of Sheinkopf Communications and a leading Democratic strategist. His clients have included former President Bill Clinton and others.

Ronn Torossian is a New York City based entrepreneur.