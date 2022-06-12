The Israeli government on Sunday approved Israel's participation in the European Union's Culture and Media Fund.

This is the main program for the advancement of culture in the EU, in which the fund promotes cooperation with its member states and invests thousands of euros in cultural institutions.

However, the EU prohibits any funds from the program from being used over the so-called 'Green Line,' meaning it does not apply in Judea and Samaria, the Golan Heights, or even in parts of Israel's capital of Jerusalem.

The report to the Cabinet ministers downplayed this discrimination, stating: "There may be localities that will not receive the support of the fund due to their geographical location."

The government has recommended that Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper formulate a support mechanism for the communities that are not eligible for the fund's support.

Israel's joining the program will be accompanied by a document stating that the Israeli government disagrees with the territorial clause barring the funds from being used in Judea and Samaria.