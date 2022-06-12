Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar denied that there are any contacts between him and the Likud party and categorically ruled out the possibility of his returning to that party..

"There are no negotiations with the Likud and never have been. Stop talking about it. I open the news in the morning and hear the spins every day anew," Sa'ar said prior to the start of Sunday's Cabinet meeting.

"I have no intention of returning to the Likud. I hear and amuse the reports about who among the Likud members will allow me to return and who will not. I tell them - enjoy each other's company, we are in New Hope and we will continue to lead New Hope," Sa'ar clarified.

Sa'ar announced that today he will bring the Judea and Samaria Regulations to the approval of the Government and the Ministerial Committee for Legislation. "It is essential to pass the law before the end of June in order to prevent legal chaos that will harm the core of the national interest and also very many Israeli citizens."

"I will bring it today for the approval of the government and the Ministerial Committee on Legislation, and then at the appropriate time when it seems that party members in the coalition have completed the processes they need to complete - we will also bring this to the Knesset," the justice minister promised.