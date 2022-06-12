HaRav Shmuel Katzenelbogen died this week from wounds incurred after he was hit by a passing car in the Hadar Ganim neighborhood.

For donations to the family Katzenelbogen click here

The young avreich, HaRav Shmuel Katzenelbogen z"l, a resident of Petach Tikvah, was niftar from wounds incurred last week when he was critically injured in a car accident which took place on Kehillat Chicago Street in Petach Tikvah.

The niftar was devoted to chessed, and dedicated many hours of his time to saving lives. He was a volunteer for the Hatzalah organization, where he gave speedy medical assistance to hundreds of calls for help, many times meriting to actually save lives.

HaRav Shmuel Katzenelbogen was only thirty years old when he was hit by a passing car last week. He suffered a serious head injury and was brought unconscious and in critical condition to Beilinson Hospital.

His community in Petach Tikvah tore open the heavens with prayers for his recovery all last week, even adding a name as a segulah for a refuah shleimah. During the last few days his condition continued to worsen and, to everyone's sorrow, he returned his neshamah to its Creator.

He left behind his wife the widow and three young children, who are in deep mourning over the passing of their beloved father in the prime of his life. Three young orphans who haven't yet absorbed the fact that their father won't be coming home again, won't hug them or kiss them again.

Think for a moment about the fresh widow, who suddenly has to cope with such a devastating blow, whose whole day-to-day life is completely upside-down, who must tend now to her broken and shattered children.

