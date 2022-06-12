Overnight, IDF, ISA (Shabak) and Israel Border Police forces conducted counterterrorism activities in a number of locations in Judea and Samaria, including in the city of Hebron and the town of Nur Shams.



During the activity in the city of Hebron, IDF soldiers apprehended one individual suspected of involvement in terrorist activities and confiscated a number of weapons.



In addition, During the activity in the town of Nur Shams, the forces inspected a vehicle, and located a “Carlo” submachine gun and other weapons in it. During the activity, dozens of Arabs instigated a violent riot against the soldiers. The rioters hurled explosive devices, Molotov Cocktails and rocks at the soldiers.



No IDF injuries were reported.



The apprehended suspect was transferred to security forces for further processing.