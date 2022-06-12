Today (Sunday) is expected to be partly cloudy to clear with a significant drop in temperatures, which will be normal for the season. It's expected to be partly cloudy overnight with a chance of light local rain in the north and center of the country.

Monday will be partly cloudy with another drop in temperatures, which are expected to be lower than usual for the season in the North. Light local rain is expected in central Israel.

On Tuesday it will be partly cloudy with a drizzle expected in the north of the country. A slight rise in temperatures is expected in the northern mountains and inland.

Wednesday will be clear to partly cloudy, with yet another slight increase in temperatures, despite a strong heat wave in the mountains and inland.