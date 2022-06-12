Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called on Western countries to act to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in an interview with the British newspaper the Telegraph.

“Iran is enriching uranium at an unprecedented rate and moving dangerously close to getting their hands on nuclear weapons,” Bennett said. “Without pressure from the West, the Islamic regime in Iran could get their hands on a nuclear bomb very soon."

“The world must take a firm stance and tell the Islamic regime in Iran: no nukes, no sanctions. Iran’s nuclear program won’t stop until it’s stopped,” he said.

Bennett said that Iran's economy was on life-support and that the regime could be compelled to sign a nuclear agreement with the US that would be acceptable to Israel in exchange for sanctions relief.

Last week, The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has adopted a resolution criticizing Iran for its refusal to cooperate with its inspectors and calling for Iran to begin cooperating with the nuclear watchdog agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett praised the IAEA's decision to pass the resolution, calling it "a clear warning light to Iran."

"This is a significant decision that exposes Iran's true face. The Board of Governors' decision determines that Iran is neither cooperating with the IAEA nor obeying its directives and is thus preventing the agency from fulfilling its important function and acting against military nuclear activity. The many countries that voted for the decision cooperated in order to block and prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons," he said.

"Today's IAEA vote is a clear warning light to Iran: If Iran continues its activity, the leading countries must bring the matter back to the UN Security Council."