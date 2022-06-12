Senior members of the Likud are angry with MK Nir Orbach after he cut off communication with them following his recent meeting with Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Orbach has cut ties with us, he seems to be playing games with us. Our patience is running thin. He is on his way to becoming Ayelet Shaked 2, whom no one will agree to welcome to the Likud," the senior officials said, as quoted by Amit Segal of Channel 12 News.

It is believed that Orbach has made a decision and is not expected to continue to support the coalition in its current form. Orbach told Bennett that if the coalition problems are not resolved within a few days, he will abandon it and support the dissolution of the Knesset.

Saturday night’s report said that if the government survives until June 21, elections will be postponed until after the holidays. In addition, Bennett wants continue in the role of Prime Minister at least until February 11 so as not to serve in that role less time than Ehud Barak did.