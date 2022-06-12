Due to the rise in the number of new coronavirus infections, Israel's Health Ministry will discuss reinstating the requirement to wear masks in enclosed spaces, Kan 11 News reported.

The discussion is expected to take place at the beginning of the coming week.

Currently there is a recommendation to wear masks, but in order to prevent infections, there is a possibility that the recommendation will become a requirement.

A senior official said that Israel may be at the start of a "sixth wave" of COVID-19, and estimated that infection rates will continue to climb, though it is not clear to what level.

On Saturday, the Health Ministry reported that there are currently 100 serious COVID-19 cases, among them 25 patients in critical condition, and 23 who are intubated. The infection coefficient is now 1.42 - the highest since March 14.