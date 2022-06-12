Meretz deserter presents demands for keeping coalition

MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi (Meretz) has published a series of demands that she presented to government officials as a condition for resigning from the Knesset. The first item on the list is a government-focused plan for the city of Nazareth similar to the one formulated by the government for Jisr a-Zarqa.

Zoabi also demanded the transfer of the budget promised by the government to government hospitals with an emphasis on Nazareth, expanding the jurisdiction of Arab local authorities, and increasing the rate of representation of Arabs in the public sector.

Kan reports that Zoabi is not considering resigning from the Knesset, and that Meretz has changed and not her. She noted that she did not want to see MKs Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) and Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionism) serve in the government, but "the coalition has reached a point where it is threatening the entire Arab society, especially on national issues. This is a border that cannot be crossed."

She noted that the amount of support she receives from Arab society is very large. "Jewish Meretz voters want this coalition to remain in any situation, but I say that all Arab Meretz voters have completely adopted my position. With God's help I was involved with local politics before entering the Knesset, and intend to return to them with my head held high."

"I received a lot of offers for the jobs and I refused them all as a matter of principle. I told the coalition that if the Judea and Samaria Law came to a vote on Monday - I would vote against it. I will soon meet with my party leader, [Health Minister] Nitzan Horowitz, but I doubt anything will come of the meeting. I am not thinking of resigning at all."