Schools and kindergartens in the Jerusalem district will be closed tomorrow (Sunday) until 10:00 as part of a protest against the Ministry of Finance's negotiations with the teachers' union regarding educational staff's working conditions.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) commented on the upcoming strike: "The teachers' protest is legitimate and just, it is a struggle of the whole country."

Regarding the negotiations with the Finance Minister, she commented: "There are negotiations, but they are very faltering and fraught with procrastination. I do not feel that we are progressing in the various discussions."

"The statement is very clear," Shasha-Biton stressed. "Even a new teacher needs to get 10,000 ILS per month. There is a whole range of things that need to be taken care of in order to have teachers in the education system and then it will be possible to take care of the other things."