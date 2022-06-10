US President Joe Biden on Friday called the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol Building “one of the darkest chapters in our nation’s history,” Reuters reported.

He added it is important the American public gets a full accounting of events in the hearings scheduled for next week.

“It’s important that the American people understand what truly happened and to understand that the same forces that led January 6 remain at work today,” Biden said, though he added he did not get to see the first congressional hearing on the attacks on Thursday.

US Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS), chairman of the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, opened the hearing on Thursday by saying that "we can’t sweep what happened under the rug."

"The American people deserve answers. So I come before you this evening not as a Democrat, but as an American who swore an oath to defend the Constitution. The Constitution doesn’t protect just Democrats or just Republicans. It protects all of us: ‘We the People.’ And this scheme was an attempt to undermine the will of the people," he added.

He warned that "our democracy remains in danger."

The hearing also included testimony from Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s daughter, who said she does not believe her father’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him because of voting fraud.

In a video deposition Trump said her perspective changed after hearing that Bill Barr, who was Trump’s attorney general for most of 2020, until he resigned that December, had explained to her father repeatedly that he had lost the election.

“I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying,” Ivanka Trump told congressional investigators.

