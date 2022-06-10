A new poll conducted by Professor Camil Fuchs and published by Channel 13 News on Friday finds that, if elections were to be held today, the right-wing bloc would win 60 seats, compared to 53 seats by the parties that make up the current government and seven seats won by the Joint List.

The largest party in the Knesset remains the Likud with 36 seats. It is followed by Yesh Atid with 20 seats and the third largest party is Religious Zionism headed by Bezalel Smotrich, which wins 9 seats.

Blue and White wins 8 seats in the poll, as does Shas. United Torah Judaism wins 7 seats, as does the predominantly Arab Joint List. The ruling party, Naftali Bennett's Yamina, wins only 6 seats. The Labor party also wins 6 seats.

Rounding out the list are Yisrael Beytenu, led by Avigdor Liberman, with 5 seats. Meretz and New Hope each win 4 seats. Ra’am, headed by Mansour Abbas, does not pass the electoral threshold in this poll.

As for the question of who is best suited for the role of Prime Minister, the trend is not changing. 42 percent think that Benjamin Netanyahu is the most suitable. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett only receives 7 percent. Yair Lapid has 16 percent and Benny Gantz has 8. Meanwhile, 19 percent replied that none of the candidates are suitable and 9 percent replied that they do not know.

Respondents were also asked what their preference would be: That the current government continue to operate, an alternative government in the current Knesset, or elections. Surprisingly, 37 percent said they are interested in the current government concluding its term, compared to 31 percent who want to go to elections. 22 percent answered that they are interested in seeing an alternative government in the current Knesset. 11 percent answered that they do not know.

